For more than two decades Tarrington Wyonzek has patrolled hockey ice in arenas around the world, but not in pursuit of goals and assists. Instead, Wyonzek has worn officiating stripes helping ensure games go smoothly.

It’s an important job, but one he admitted if he does it well, he is barely seen.

“At the end of the day you want to go unnoticed,” he said, adding that means they haven’t had a noticeable impact on the game.

Wyonzek has done that often – been nearly unnoticed – with the exception of the International Ice Hockey Federation which tapped the Yorkton-area trained linesman to patrol the ice on the biggest stage in the sport – the 2026 Winter Olympics.

“It was everything I expected,” he told Grasslands News in a recent interview, adding the IIHF did an excellent job making sure the officials were well-prepared.

Wyonzek said officials did have a bit of time to settle in before the first puck drop.

“All the officials on the male side went over to Milan about four days early,” he said, adding that gave “our bodies time to adjust to the time zone and to get in some skating.”

And then the tournament got under way with Wyonzek tagged to work the opening game of the tournament between Slovakia and Finland – one of four he would work at the Olympics.

The first game started without Wyonzek holding much memory of the experience.

“I was just so focused, so dialed into the game,” he said, adding the first 10-minutes were sort of lost to him.

But then he settled into his familiar role, and recognized the significance of his being there, although it was not exactly the hockey he tagged as the key memory from Italy.

“It was probably having my family there,” he said, adding it was important to share what was really the culmination of years of effort. “. . . The last 22 years have been dedicated to officiating.”

He started reffing in Yorkton when he was 11 years old, having started to wear the stripes for the most basic reason – money.

“I had a paper route,” he recalled in a Sept 2025 YTW interview, adding his parents (Pat and Karen Wyonzek), had really driven home the point he had to make money if he wanted things like a car when he turned 16.

So when Garry Gawryliuk suggested reffing, he said yes, noting he attended his first officiating clinic at the Gallagher Centre. Officiating made Wyonzek some cash as a youth, but what was it about it that kept him doing it as an eventual career?

“I think I just liked the challenge of going out there and doing something different,” he said in September, adding he found “officiating was sort of a different way of seeing things.”

Wyonzek said things are always changing in a game, and officiating teaches one how to deal with those changes and the players involved. Those are skills that transfer off the ice, he added.

Wyonzek did add once he had time to actually soak it all in, he came to recognize firsthand just how big the Olympics are in terms of hockey – a step above for most participants.

“The players are so passionate and so driven to play at the top level when they get there,” he said.

And the competition was at the highest of levels.

“It’s tough to put into words how good they are, how fast they are,” said Wyonzek, adding you don’t get the real sense of it watching on TV. But he said the effort on the ice goes back to the jerseys the players wear.

“They want to honour their country and do their country proud,” he said.

Wyonzek said even among countries which were lower ranked with little chance of being in medal contention, the effort never flagged.

“The smaller countries were still putting up a really good fight,” he said.

Wyonzek said in stripes he had aspirations of making the NHL, but after several years he realized that wasn’t going to happen, so he focused on the international side and getting some experience there.

In the ensuing years Wyonzek gained that experience as a linesman at a number of high-profile international events including the U18, U20 and men’s world championships.

And now the resume includes the 2026 Winter Olympics being held in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy.

For now, it’s back to work officiating in the Western Hockey League, and in time a decision about what may come next.

“I’m just letting everything soak in from the last three weeks,” he said, adding he’ll wait to the end of the hockey season to make decisions. “I’ll see what happens over the summer.”