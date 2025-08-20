Date of Birth: May 17, 1933

Date of Death: August 10, 2025

Violet Reinheimer (nee Seib) went home to be with Jesus at the age of 92 after a brief stay at St. Paul Lutheran Home, Melville, SK.

Violet was born May 17, 1933, at home to George and Sophie Seib on the Seib family homestead in the Koenigsberg area. In her younger years, she attended Yola school, the Evangelical United Brethren Church and the Elim Pentecostal Church, all in the area of the family farm.

Violet and Ernie were married in 1954 and made their home on the Reinheimer family farm near Birmingham, where they started their family. Violet was a homemaker who loved babies and children, and she blessed many with her cooking and baking. She worked alongside Ernie running their farm, milking cows, raising chickens and pigs, managing gardens — at least three of them — usually all while raising eight girls.

After losing her beloved husband in 1997, Violet moved off the farm and into Melville, where she became very independent and kept herself busy with volunteering at St. Paul Lutheran Home and was very involved at the Pentecostal church, which they had made their home church for many years.

Memories of Violet will be lovingly cherished by her daughters, Dorothy (Wilfred), Donna, Debbie (John), Daphne, Darlene, Delaine (Owen), Donalda (Jake) and Danean (Kelly); grandchildren Marie (Jake), Gary (Pam), Kathy (Josh), Cory (Alicia), Jennifer (Tyrone), Nathan, Brooke (Daniel), Loren (Adam), Sunny, Dustin, Llewellyn (Chelsie), Josiah, Samantha, Quinn (Johanne) and Mitchell (Jennifer); great-grandchildren Joe (Erin), Rachel, Tearra, Joy, Claire, Miles, Royce, Austin, Grant, Isabella, Leah, Alexa, Emersyn, Aurora, Vienna, Lincoln, Charlie, Elias, Levi and Zeus; siblings Evelyn (Ed), Albert (Rhoda) and John (Ellen); as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Violet was predeceased by her loving husband, Ernie; sons-in-law Peter and Russell; baby grandchildren Naomi and Daniel; siblings Carl, Reinhold, Edward and Esther; and many in-laws.

It is hard to forget someone who gave you so much to remember.

Violet’s family and friends gathered to celebrate her life on Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025, with interment taking place in the Koenigsberg Cemetery. Donations in Violet’s memory may be made to the Gideons or Samaritan’s Purse.

Arrangements were entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home, Melville.