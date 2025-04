Date of Birth: October 3, 1947

Date of Death: March 17, 2025

Trena Neumann passed away on Monday, March 17, 2025 in Roblin, MB.

A memorial service will be held (to coincide with the family’s annual trip to the lake) during the first week in July in Roblin, Manitoba.

A burial service will be held in Kipling, Sask. the following day.

Donations may be made in Trena’s memory to the Roblin District Community Foundation – Crocus Court Fund, Box 1599, Roblin, MB R0L 1PO.