Date of Birth: September 14, 1939

Date of Death: March 4, 2025

Arthur Fuller passed away on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at the Pasqua Hospital. He was 79 years of age.

Arthur was born on Sept. 14, 1945, in Weyburn, SK, to Estella and Arthur E. Fuller. He had four siblings, Diane, Doug, Donnie and Linda.

Arthur worked for SaskPower, and this career took him to many different communities, from Boundary Dam to Uranium City and all the stops in between.

Arthur married Denna Colwell, with David arriving after several years, much to the excitement of his parents, and, a few years later, Mark arrived, completing the family.

Life took its turns and, after divorcing, Art and the boys continued the adventure in Moose Jaw. They enjoyed hunting, fishing and trap shooting together.

After retiring from SaskPower, Arthur moved to Whitewood in 1996 to start a new chapter in an old and familiar place with his beloved pug, Nina. After her passing, Art found companionship in a sweet French bulldog named Abby. Even in hospital, when he seemed mostly confused, Arthur’s love for his boys and Abby was evident. He would ask for Mark and David by name if he couldn’t immediately see them and often tried to send his lunch home for Abby to share.

Arthur enjoyed travelling to England and Cuba with the odd stop in Mexico. He golfed and curled, but his favourite place to be was out at the ranch with treasured friends.

Arthur is survived by Diane, Linda, Mark, David (Lori), and grandchildren Heather (Mitch) and Chris, and, of course, Abby.

Interment will be held at a later date in Regina.

Arrangements were entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home, Melville and Whitewood.