Date of Birth: October 26, 1929

Date of Death: March 31, 2025

Fred Wolfe of Whitewood, SK, passed away on Monday, March 31, 2025, at the age of 95 years.

He was born Oct. 26, 1929, in Grenfell, SK.

Fred was predeceased by his beloved wife, Dorothy, whom he married in 1959; his daughter, Lorna; his mother, Wilhelmina, father John and stepfather Peter; sister Helen; brothers George and Joe; and extended family and friends.

Fred is remembered by his children, Ken (Nerisa) and Yvonne (Richard); his grandchildren, Jason and Joanne, Nadine and Kerri (Jason), Gerald (Jolene), Andrew (Susan) and Brenda (Gord); great-grandchildren and surviving extended family and friends.

Fred was hardworking, had many interesting hobbies, enjoyed the outdoors and was a passionate collector of many things. He will be deeply missed.

It was Fred’s wish that there be no funeral. His family will lay him to rest alongside his wife, Dorothy, at a later date.

Those who wish are invited to make donations to the Whitewood Community Health Centre in Fred’s memory.

Thanks to all who helped our dad, grandpa and great-grandpa through the years. We are truly thankful for your kindness, care and support.

Arrangements were entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home, Melville and Whitewood.