Date of Birth: June 30, 1926

Date of Death: September 21, 2024

Mary Elizabeth (Hicke) Hack was born at Killaly, SK, on June 30, 1926, to Frank and Freda (Hoedel) Hicke. She passed away on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, at Lakeside Nursing Home in Wolseley, SK.

Mom attended Gelowitz School. Later she stayed home to help on her parents’ farm. On Nov. 20, 1944, Mom married Philip Hack in Killaly. They were blessed with two children, Gary and Bonnie.

Mom and Dad farmed at Killaly until 1947, then moved to a larger farm at Wolseley. In 1954, the family moved to Regina. Besides being a full-time homemaker, Mom worked part time at Sears Mail Order and also clerked at a friend’s grocery store. In 1960, they moved to the original family farm near Killaly where Mom worked side by side with Dad doing field work, hauling grain and acting as a spare bus driver for Dad’s school bus route. Mom and Dad retired in 1976 and moved to Melville in 1978.

Mom enjoyed dancing, curling, bowling and quilting. She sang in the Good Shepherd Church and German Heritage choirs. Mom and Dad were life members of the Melville and District Agri-Park and the German Heritage Club.

Summers were spent camping with friends and family. They also spent many hours helping on the Miller ranch. Mom and Dad travelled on several enjoyable bus trips throughout the United States and Canada, where they made many friends.

Mom was very proud of her children’s, grandchildren’s, and great-grandchildren’s activities and accomplishments.

Mom was predeceased by her husband Philip; grandson Todd Miller; nephew Kevin Hack; brothers August and Julia Hicke, Ewald and Ida Hicke; in-laws Mike and Helen Baumgartner, Gilbert Hack, and Clayton Hack.

Mom is survived by her son Gary and daughter-in-law Dianne and daughter Bonnie and son-in-law Ken Miller; grandchildren Jackie (Randy Bryden), Jodie Miller, Amber (Stephen Moon) and Carter Hack (Laura Willihnganz); great-grandchildren Josh, Rylie, and Jayda Bryden, Brady and Brooke Miller, and Hunter, Titan, and Ryder Moon. She is also survived by her brother Delphis Hicke (Zonia); sisters-in-law Rhoda Hack, Helene Hack; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mary’s life was celebrated on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Melville, with interment taking place in the Melville City Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Memorial Fund or the St. Peter’s Hospital Foundation.

Arrangements were entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home, Melville.