Home Herald Sun Herald Sun News Graduation ceremonies held in local communities Graduation ceremonies held in local communities By Sarah Pacio - June 20, 2024 A graduation ceremony was held at Grenfell High Community School on June 18. (Whitney Scheirer) Local high schools celebrated graduates with ceremonies last weekend. The events had been scheduled several months ago, with programs to take place in Wolseley, Indian Head and Broadview on June […] » To read the full story you will need to subscribe. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to renew or start your subscription. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR The men behind the mayhem well known to police High speed chase ends in shooting death Borderland Co-op records $123 million in sales Provincial News RCMP arrest suspect involved in fatal shootout with police RCMP - June 5, 2024 At approximately 1:30 p.m., Saskatchewan RCMP stopped a vehicle near Springside, SK. They arrested 29-year-old David Frank Burling along with an adult female, without... Teenager charged in 2019 shooting death June 3, 2024 Saskatchewan RCMP lay 60 charges following extensive sexual assault/exploitation investigation involving youth May 14, 2024 Ochapowace man charged with murder April 22, 2024 Melville RCMP looking for missing person April 16, 2024 Special Sections Local Heros – October 13, 2023 October 12, 2023