Local high schools celebrated graduates with ceremonies last weekend. The events had been scheduled several months ago, with programs to take place in Wolseley and Indian Head on June 14; however, the days leading up to the ceremonies were overshadowed by an uncertainty whether teachers and principals would be able to participate.

The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) and the provincial government have been engaging in contract negotiations since last year. The teachers’ union imposed province-wide work-to-rule sanctions on June 10 after a bargaining impasse was declared the previous Wednesday. This meant that union members, including teachers and school principals in Prairie Valley School Division (PVSD), were not permitted to assist with extracurricular activities and must withdraw all voluntary services outside of school hours.

STF announced early in the afternoon on June 14 that sanctions would be lifted at 4 p.m. that day since the bargaining committees had agreed to participate in binding arbitration. However, the uncertainty caused by the job action led schools to either schedule the graduation ceremonies during regular class time or seek help from support staff and parents to ensure that graduates could still experience traditional celebrations.

Indian Head

Indian Head High School’s ceremony was scheduled for 4:30 p.m. last Friday and provisions were made in anticipation of continued sanctions. Devin Ferner, Indian Head SCC president, was asked to serve as master of ceremonies and teacher Tim Klein pre-recorded his personal introductions for the school’s 37 graduates. Sanctions were lifted just in time for Klein to introduce the students in person. Principal Shawn Morris was similarly able to hand each graduate their diploma and give the Principal’s Address as he had done in previous years.

Indian Head’s graduating class selected a Las Vegas theme for their program and Principal Morris made reference to this in his advice to the students.

“Through learning experiences, you’ve developed the ability to analyze situations, assess probabilities and determine when to hold them, when to fold them and perhaps how to bluff your way through adversity,” the principal said. “As you prepare to leave the familiar confines of Indian Head High School and pursue your future, ensure you do so with the invaluable lessons you have gleaned from your educational gamble.”

Valedictorian Trisha Sibayan shared similar encouragement with her classmates and urged them to pursue their dreams.

“Like Vegas, life is filled with highs and lows, victories and losses. We will be facing choices and we can either opt for the safe and predictable road or we can take risks and have a potential for huge rewards,” she said.

PVSD Board Chair Janet Kotylak also spoke to the graduates, admonishing them to remember the school division’s core values, and then presented PVSD Board awards to two deserving students. Numerous other scholarships were also awarded, and Indigenous students were recognized through the presentation of Metis sashes and star blankets.

Wolseley

Wolseley High School held its graduation program on June 14 during regular school hours, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Although it was a non-student day in the Prairie Valley School Division calendar, this timing allowed STF members to participate as they would under normal circumstances.

Principal Christine Schoenroth gave a special address to the 15 graduates. Retired teacher Tim Taylor was the guest speaker and Daniel Bieber presented the valedictory address. Chief Scott Eashappie brought greetings from Carry the Kettle First Nation and recognized Indigenous graduates. Representatives from the Town of Wolseley, Saskatchewan government, PVSD Board and Wolseley SCC also congratulated the students on their completion of high school.