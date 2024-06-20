This is not the first time that Kennedy’s Heidi Munro and Scott Patrick have been recognized by the Saskatchewan County Music Association (SCMA) for their work.

Munro has been named Female Vocalist of the Year in the past and Patrick has previously received the Group of the Year Award with the band Wyatt.

However, this year, Munro & Patrick have been nominated for Group of the Year and Video of the Year and Munro notes that winning in either of those categories would mark the first time that the pair have received a SCMA award for their work as a duo.

“We’re both honoured to have been nominated in these categories this year. Should we be chosen to receive either of those awards, it would be the first time that we received an SCMA award for the work that we’ve done together, and that would be amazing.”

Munro & Patrick will also be among those performing at the SCMA Awards Show taking place in Lloydminster this coming Saturday. And Scott Patrick (who has also been nominated for Guitar Player of the Year) will be performing with the Awards Show Band that evening.

The pair have a busy summer ahead. They will be performing along with an 8-piece band at the first ever ‘Coal Creek Festival’ in Bienfait at the end of this month. Munro & Patrick are also among those who will be performing at the ‘Country at The Creek Festival’ taking place in Ladder Valley, Saskatchewan from July 4-6. Through the month of July, they will also be performing with a band and as a duo at various events in BC.

Although it would be hard to categorize their music as belonging exclusively within any one genre, Munro says that country music is one of the key components of the work that she and Patrick do.

“Part of being an artist is evolving. But all our music is rooted somehow in Country or Rock & Roll, because that is where Roots Music, Blues and Americana comes from.”