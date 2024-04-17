Date of Death: March 26, 2024

With love in our hearts, we announce the passing of our beloved Dorothy Marie Alexiuk on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, at the age of 87 years.

Dorothy was born in Winnipeg, MB, to father Michael Alexiuk and mother Elizabeth Richard. After further education, she moved to Fort Qu’Appelle, SK, where she upheld her oath as a registered nurse for 32 years.

After her retirement, Dorothy moved to Regina, where she spent the rest of her life being the best mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother anyone could ever ask for. Dorothy made sure to be there for her family whenever she could. She kept all her grandchildren in line (sometimes a stern look was all she needed) and ensured that her family learned kindness, love, and a little stubbornness. She was the one you called when you were having a bad day, when you were celebrating, or when you just felt like chatting.

She was predeceased by her partner, George “Moose” McDougall; sisters Gloria and Linda; sister-in-law Gerri; and close friend Darlene.

Dorothy is survived by her daughter Joanne; granddaughters Crystal (Gilbert), Angela (Jordan), Katherine (Hayden) and Laura (Marco); great-grandchildren Lily, Tristan, Kylin and Kayden; siblings Michael, Jan and Judy; her cousin Cecile; as well as numerous other cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Dorothy was accompanied by her daughter, two of her grandchildren, and two dachshunds, Bella and Oliver, as she took her last breaths during a beautiful sunrise.

We want to thank the incredible staff in the Cardiac Care Unit at the Regina General Hospital for their care and compassion during her last moments, as well as all other medical staff that helped us over the past week. In lieu of a memorial service, we’re honouring her simple request that you keep her in your memories and carry her love with you as you remember and celebrate her life.

