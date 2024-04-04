Town misses out on $250,000 grand prize but wins $25,000 for arena upgrades.

For the past 18 years, the Kraft Hockeyville contest has awarded thousands of dollars to Canadian communities to help sustain arenas and hockey programs. This year Wolseley hoped to win the grand prize of $250,000 and an opportunity to host a pre-season NHL game.

It was announced on March 9 that Wolseley was one of the four finalists in this year’s contest. Community members immediately began a vigorous campaign for support since the winner would be determined through an online vote. Posters were displayed at local businesses and homes, requesting people to vote for Wolseley. A large hay sculpture resembling a Kraft bear and peanut butter jar were constructed beside Highway 1 drawing attention to signs reminding passerby to support the town. Community members undertook an extensive social media blitz sharing stories about the Sportsplex’s value to the community and asking followers to vote. Information was broadcast on television and radio shows and in newspapers across the province.

When public online voting commenced last Friday morning the rink was open with activities for children and 35 computers available for voters. Many local residents stopped by the rink to vote, others supported their community from home or while travelling to visit family for the Easter weekend. Voting continued until Saturday afternoon and by 5:30 p.m. the Sportsplex lobby was crowded with people wearing yellow Mustangs jerseys and blue “KD” t-shirts. They were all eager to hear the contest results that would be announced during the Hockey Night in Canada broadcast.

A large screen and projector were set up so that everyone could watch the announcement. Excitement and anticipation increased as a film crew from SportsNet panned the room with their camera. The crowd in Wolseley cheered and waved when they appeared on national television with the other three finalists. But when the long-awaited moment came, Elliot Lake, Ont., was announced as the grand prize winner. Wolseley residents were naturally saddened by the contest outcome, and a few tears were shed. Vance Weber, Wolseley Minor Hockey Board Member and spokesperson for the town during the contest, acknowledged that it was disappointing not to win the grand prize. However, he commended the outstanding effort of volunteers and residents.

“I’m so proud of this community,” Weber told Grasslands News. “Everyone stepped up and did all they could to their full capacity; the quality of this community is amazing!”

Weber said that this is just the beginning for the Town of Wolseley, noting that participation in the Kraft Hockeyville contest has provided widespread publicity for the town. He also reminded the crowd gathered at the Sportsplex that the town is seeing positive economic growth with new businesses and the stabilization of healthcare services at Wolseley Hospital.

As runners-up in the Hockeyville contest, the town will be given $25,000 to use towards arena upgrades. They will also receive $10,000 in new equipment for Wolseley’s minor hockey program, courtesy of the NHLPA Goals & Dreams fund.

Since the ice plant at the Sportsplex is well past its life expectancy and replacement could cost $500,000 or more, Wolseley Arena Board will continue fundraising efforts for the necessary upgrades. A GoFundMe page has been created and a dinner fundraiser is being planned for this summer.