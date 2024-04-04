Town’s first retail cannabis store also selling local handmade items

Last Thursday, Kipling’s first retail cannabis outlet called Buds & Suds, which is located close to the Esso Station and Car Wash, opened its doors.

Tanya Rolufs (who is co-owner along with her son Blake Nicholson) says that her decision to launch the new business was made after she received a positive response to the idea from her family and others in the community.

“My sister was selling the Esso Station that our family had established. I’d been working there and at the car wash since I bought it in 2007. So, since the Esso was being sold, I was looking to create another source of income, and because I’m a single mom with three kids, I felt the car wash wouldn’t be enough.

“I owned the extra lot beside the car wash, so I thought that it might be a good idea to build something there. And I knew that there were people driving to Moosomin, Carlyle and Regina to purchase cannabis products. So, I approached my kids with the idea of starting a cannabis retail outlet, and they thought it was a great idea.

“The positive response I got from people in the community when I started talking about doing this was also overwhelming. But there were no kids telling me that they were going to be coming in to buy pre-rolled joints.

“Instead, I was hearing from people (some of whom were my parent’s age) who use these products to help with chronic pain from conditions such as arthritis. And I heard from others who have trouble sleeping and use Indica rather than sleeping pills to get the rest that they need.

“These are the people who have been coming up to me over the past year, since I made the decision to do this, and asking how soon I’d be open.”

Although some nearby residents did have concerns about the new store, Rolufs says that she understands those concerns and is making a deliberate effort to alleviate them.

“Some of the people who live close by had the same kinds of concerns that they might have if I was planning to open a bar in this area. And I can understand their concerns. So, we’re trying very hard to work well within the community and be a good neighbour.

“For example, even though we are permitted to stay open until 3 a.m. if we choose, we are not doing that. Our hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. If we are busy enough, we might expand our hours and be open on Mondays and Sundays. And we might decide to stay open a bit later one night a week.

“But this is a local business and we will have normal ‘business hours’.”

Despite the stigma surrounding cannabis use that Rolufs says she grew up with, her experience working with individuals who used cannabis in order to better cope with particular ailments has convinced her that many in the community will benefit from having more ready access to it.

“I grew up in Kipling, and like a lot of small towns, there was a common stigma about people who used pot. If you used marijuana – you were a bad person. So, the people in the community who did use it, kept that hidden.

“But when I was in my early 20’s I worked for Home Care in Regina and met clients who used marijuana for a number of things. One lady for example, a 54-year-old mom with two kids, used it to cope with her MS.

“Another lady I knew had Lupus and suffered terribly. Any medication she’d been prescribed that was strong enough to take away her pain kept her from being able to function and often caused her to hallucinate.

“But when her daughter encouraged her to try cannabis gummies, it changed her life. She was able to walk, talk and do many of the things she wanted to do, and was pain-free.

“When I saw the difference that cannabis made in the lives of people like this, it really changed my perspective, and I began to see how important it was for people whose quality of life can be improved by cannabis to have access to it.

“So, I really feel that, especially given the price of fuel these days, folks in this community who use these products will benefit greatly from not having to travel to Moosomin, Carlyle or Regina to purchase what they need.

She adds that the sale of these products is done according to strict rules.

“This is an adult only retail cannabis outlet. Nobody under the age of 19 is allowed to come in, and we have to ID any customers who we feel may be 25 or younger. Customers are able to look through our menu of cannabis products. But the only people who are allowed to enter the area where our products are kept are those employees who have taken the Can-Sell Course that is offered by the government.

Rolufs also notes that there are a variety of other products, including many locally sourced items, available at Buds & Suds.

“Because Kipling is a community of 2,500 or less, we are allowed to also carry nicotine vapes and some confectionery items.

We also have a variety of handmade items from local suppliers in Kipling, Arcola, Windthorst, Grenfell and Corning. And we’re hoping to add new products to what we have on offer every month. So, we’re providing another outlet for local suppliers to market their products.”

Moving forward, Rolufs says that she hopes that customers coming into Bud & Suds will find the sort of cheerful welcome that will have them looking forward to their next visit.

“Nicole Lyons (manager) and I are very excited, because we really do love working with people. And we want Buds & Suds to be a welcoming and fun place. That’s why we’ve worked hard to create a bright and comfortable atmosphere here. We want this to be a place that people enjoy coming back to and want to come back to again”.