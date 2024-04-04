Home Herald Sun Herald Sun News Record year is expected from bonspiel Record year is expected from bonspiel By Chris Ashfield - April 4, 2024 Grand entry - Bagpiper Ferne Katzberg leads the teams onto the ice for the final draw on Sunday evening during the Whitewood Farmers and Friends Bonspiel. This year saw 75 adult and junior teams take part in the four day event, which is expected to set another record for money raised. It is looking like it will be another record year for money raised at the Whitewood Farmers’ and Friends Bonspiel with preliminary numbers showing a significant increase in revenue over […] » To read the full story you will need to subscribe. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to renew or start your subscription. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Four adults found dead in Neudorf Wolseley needs the votes to win Kraft Hockeyville Bad weather causes string of accidents Provincial News RCMP investigating four suspicious deaths in Neudorf Grasslands News Group - March 25, 2024 On March 24, 2024, at approximately 6:05 p.m., Melville RCMP received a request to conduct a wellness check at a rural residence near Neudorf, Saskatchewan. Officers... Teachers Announce Provincewide Strike, Two-Day Withdrawal of Extracurricular Activities March 18, 2024 Province-wide teachers’ strike on January 16 January 11, 2024 Charges laid following sexual assault investigation at home-based daycare November 29, 2023 SaskTel outage to affect RCMP detachments in Broadview and Moosomin September 20, 2023 Special Sections Local Heros – October 13, 2023 October 12, 2023