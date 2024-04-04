Grand entry - Bagpiper Ferne Katzberg leads the teams onto the ice for the final draw on Sunday evening during the Whitewood Farmers and Friends Bonspiel. This year saw 75 adult and junior teams take part in the four day event, which is expected to set another record for money raised.

It is looking like it will be another record year for money raised at the Whitewood Farmers’ and Friends Bonspiel with preliminary numbers showing a significant increase in revenue over […]

