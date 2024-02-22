Quick Dick McDick in Grenfell - Quick Dick McDick (Dickson Delorme) shared his humourous perspective on rural life with an audience of 300 people in Grenfell on February 16. The event was a successful fundraiser for the local curling club.

Grenfell Curling Club fundraiser Comedian Quick Dick McDick entertained a full house at Grenfell Community Hall during a stop on his Small Town Comedy Tour last Friday evening. The Grenfell […]

