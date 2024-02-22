Home Herald Sun Herald Sun News Sold out crowd enjoys Quick Dick McDick Sold out crowd enjoys Quick Dick McDick By Sarah Pacio - February 22, 2024 Quick Dick McDick in Grenfell - Quick Dick McDick (Dickson Delorme) shared his humourous perspective on rural life with an audience of 300 people in Grenfell on February 16. The event was a successful fundraiser for the local curling club. Grenfell Curling Club fundraiser Comedian Quick Dick McDick entertained a full house at Grenfell Community Hall during a stop on his Small Town Comedy Tour last Friday evening. The Grenfell […] » To read the full story you will need to subscribe. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to renew or start your subscription. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Zagime files lawsuit over $5 payments Town agrees to cost share plans for new fire hall No serious injuries in street collision Provincial News Province-wide teachers’ strike on January 16 Submitted Article - January 11, 2024 Saskatchewan teachers are announcing the beginning of a five-day countdown leading up to a one-day provincewide strike on Tuesday, January 16. The legal requirement... Charges laid following sexual assault investigation at home-based daycare November 29, 2023 SaskTel outage to affect RCMP detachments in Broadview and Moosomin September 20, 2023 RCMP investigating double death in Broadview August 17, 2023 Moosomin woman killed in collision on Highway 1 July 14, 2023 Special Sections Local Heros – October 13, 2023 October 12, 2023