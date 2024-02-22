Home Fort Times Fort Times News Polar Bear Plunge gearing up for 9th year Polar Bear Plunge gearing up for 9th year By Alan Hustak - February 22, 2024 Polar bear plunge ready - Fort Qu’Appelle Fire Chief Dave Sabirsh, decked out in his winter beachwear, is gearing up for the 9th annual Polar Bear Plunge that the fire department hosts as a fundraiser. Hoping to see up to 30 participants this year, the event has helped raise almost $50,000 for rescue equipment. Fire department fundraiser on March 2 He’s made bright yellow cut-offs from his firefighter’s protective turnout pants; he’s swapped his rubber boots for flippers, and he’s got himself a snorkel. […] » To read the full story you will need to subscribe. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to renew or start your subscription. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Interim CAO is hired by Town of Fort Don McMorris not seeking re-election Martens is gone. Fort’s CAO leaves prematurely Provincial News Province-wide teachers’ strike on January 16 Submitted Article - January 11, 2024 Saskatchewan teachers are announcing the beginning of a five-day countdown leading up to a one-day provincewide strike on Tuesday, January 16. The legal requirement... Charges laid following sexual assault investigation at home-based daycare November 29, 2023 SaskTel outage to affect RCMP detachments in Broadview and Moosomin September 20, 2023 RCMP investigating double death in Broadview August 17, 2023 Moosomin woman killed in collision on Highway 1 July 14, 2023 Special Sections Local Heros – October 13, 2023 October 12, 2023