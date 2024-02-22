Polar bear plunge ready - Fort Qu’Appelle Fire Chief Dave Sabirsh, decked out in his winter beachwear, is gearing up for the 9th annual Polar Bear Plunge that the fire department hosts as a fundraiser. Hoping to see up to 30 participants this year, the event has helped raise almost $50,000 for rescue equipment.

Fire department fundraiser on March 2 He’s made bright yellow cut-offs from his firefighter’s protective turnout pants; he’s swapped his rubber boots for flippers, and he’s got himself a snorkel. […]

