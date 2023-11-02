Do you know of someone who steps up to make a difference by volunteering their time and effort?

If so, you have an opportunity to bring them some of the recognition for their contribution that they very likely would never seek for themselves.

Nominations for the Town of Kipling Annual Volunteer Recognition Awards are now being accepted. These awards are adjudicated by the Volunteer Awards Committee and presented by the Town of Kipling.

The Town of Kipling Annual Volunteer Recognition Awards recognize the contributions made by volunteers involved in the areas of: Recreation & Sport, Culture and Heritage and Community Involvement. There is also a Senior and Youth Volunteer Recognition Award presented.

The deadline to submit nominations for the Volunteer Recognition Awards is December 31st. Nomination Forms are available at the Town of Kipling Office or online. Completed nomination forms can be emailed to: kiptown@sasktel.net or dropped off at the Town of Kipling Office.

Those wanting more information about the Volunteer Recognition Awards can call the Town of Kipling Office at: 306-736-2515.