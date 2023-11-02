Provincial quarterfinals - The Indian Head Broncs made it to the quarterfinals in provincials where they were eliminated by Shaunavon. The high school football team played all road games this season in Esterhazy, Yorkton, Fort Qu’Appelle and Melville in order to allow the new grass on their field to become established.

