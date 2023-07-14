A Moosomin woman, Virginia Glenn, lost her life in a highway collision early Friday morning.



Earlier this morning at approximately 1:40 a.m., Moosomin RCMP received the report of a two-vehicle collision involving a semi-truck and a car, west of Moosomin on Highway 1.

Moosomin RCMP responded immediately. Initial investigation determined a semi-truck and a car collided along the east bound lane.

The two adult male occupants of the semi-truck did not report any injuries to police.

The female adult driver from Moosomin, who was the lone occupant of the car, sustained what were reported as serious, life-threatening injuries. She was transported to a hospital where she was later declared deceased. Her family has been notified.

A Saskatchewan RCMP Collision Reconstructionist, local fire and EMS also attended the scene. The Saskatchewan Coroners Service also assisted with the investigation and has ordered an autopsy which is scheduled to take place at a later date.

The investigation is ongoing.