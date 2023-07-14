On July 13, 2023, at approximately midnight, Wynyard RCMP received the report of a male in possession of a firearm and threatening occupants of a local bar in Wynyard, SK.

Officers responded immediately, and upon arrival, located an adult male outside of the bar in possession of what appeared to be a firearm. The male obeyed direction and was arrested without incident. There were no injuries to the public or anyone involved.

Officers seized the firearm, which was determined to be a revolver replica with pellets in the chamber.

Wadena and Punnichy RCMP were also engaged and assisted with the investigation.

As a result of investigation, 46-year-old year old Justin J. Gillis from Wynyard, was charged with the following:

• Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, contrary to Sec. 88(2) of the Criminal Code;

• Carry a concealed weapon, contrary to Sec. 90(2) of the Criminal Code; and

• Uttering threats, contrary to Sec. 264.1(1) of the Criminal Code.

Gillis is scheduled to make his first appearance in court in Punnichy on Thursday, July 14, 2023.

The investigation is ongoing.