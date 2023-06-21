Jim Dohms was born on Aug. 9, 1953 in Melville, Sask., a son to Edward and Zella Dohms (nee Boyle). Jim received his education at the Melville Comprehensive High School before moving to Regina to embark on his long career in Corrections. Jim started at the Regina Correctional Centre working as a guard, staying for many years in various positions until his retirement.

Jim enjoyed spending time with his mom Zella on short road trips, furthering his knowledge of history and exploring his family tree to understand his roots. He also enjoyed traveling to many places of which Scotland and Vancouver Island were two of his favorites. For many years, Jim was involved in the Law Enforcement Torch Run to raise funds for the Special Olympics Saskatchewan. Like many folks from the prairies, he also cheered for the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Those who knew Jim would always have the pleasure of his animated storytelling and corny jokes.

Jim passed away at his home in Regina at the age of 69.

Predeceased by his parents, Edward and Zella; his aunts, Shirley and Jeannette; and his uncles, William (in infancy) and Donald. Jim leaves to cherish his memory: his cousin, Glenelda King of Toronto; his close friend, Sarah Veillette of Regina; as well as many friends and neighbours.

A graveside service was held on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 1 p.m. from the Melville Municipal Cemetery in Melville with Rev. Brian Mee officiating.

Arrangements were by Bailey’s Funeral Home, Melville.