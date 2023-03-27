Broadview RCMP have been receiving complaints about STARS lottery scams where the callers are claiming to represent STARS Air Ambulance and telling people that they have won new vehicles, as well as cash prizes ranging from $30,000.00 to $175,000.00. Everyone dreams of winning a big lottery prize. Unfortunately the Fraudster are known to take advantage of this and will attempt to manipulate people by falsely claiming they have won an extravagant prize and asking them to send payment in order to claim their prize.

To protect yourself, always keep these points in mind:

You will never be asked to send money to claim any lottery prize. If you are being asked to send a cheque, money order, or payment of any kind to claim your lottery prize, it is a scam. Hang up the phone or delete the email.

You can check with STARS directly to verify if you are a winner. You are able to check the official lottery winners list on their website or contact them to confirm if you have won a prize. Always use the official number and website, and not the ones a Fraudster may provide. In Saskatchewan you can call 1-855-449-2444, or email info@stars.ca to see if you have actually won a prize, you can also visit http:// starslotterysaskatchewan.ca/ to check the list of official prize winners.

If you receive a scam lottery call, do not under any circumstances provide personal details, or send any money. Please hang up, record the number calling, then advise your local police department or the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501, or visit their website at http://www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca/.

Anyone with information about this or any other crimes are asked to call Broadview RCMP at (306) 696-5200. If you prefer to remain anonymous please call Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers with your information at 1-800-222-8477. Crimes Stoppers will pay up to $2000.00 for information which leads to the arrest of person(s) responsible for any serious crime. Crime Stoppers is anonymous and does not subscribe to call display, nor are your calls traced or recorded. You can also submit a tip online atwww.saskcrimestoppers.com.