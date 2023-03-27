On March 24, 2023 at approximately 9:20 a.m., Esterhazy RCMP received a report of a four-vehicle collision on Highway #16, approximately three kilometres east of Langenburg, SK.

Initial investigation determined two pick-up trucks, a SUV and a semi collided.

The driver of one of the pick-up trucks, a 59-year-old male from Regina, was declared deceased at the scene. His family has been notified.

The drivers of the rest of the vehicles were taken to hospital for injuries described as non-life-threatening. None had passengers.

Highway #16 was closed for initial investigation but has since reopened. Esterhazy RCMP continue to investigate with the assistance of a Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstructionist.