It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Shirley Glenister on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 surrounded by family.

She was preceded by her parents, Buster and Nellie; and her sister Marlyn. Shirley is survived by her husband of 56 years, Ross; sister Jean (Bill) Temple; son Calvin (Tasha) Glenister; daughter Glenda (Bobby) Jackson; grandchildren, Darren (Jade) Haines, Jamie (Jeremie) Glenister, Bailey (Jasen) Kowalski and Colton (Marissa) Glenister, Larissa (Kevin) Jackson, Kyle (Angela) Jackson; and four great-grandchildren, Maci, Gunner, Elvis and Kinsley.

A Celebration of Life for Shirley will be held at the Fort Qu’Appelle Legion, 197 Company Avenue, Fort Qu’Appelle, SK on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers we ask that you donate to the Balcarres Integrated Care Centre, 100 Elgin Street South, Box 340, Balcarres, SK, S0G 0C0. Family and friends are invited to leave tributes at: www.reginafuneralhome.ca

Arrangements entrusted to Regina Funeral Home and Cemetery 306-789-8850.