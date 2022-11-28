Please be advised that HealthLine 811 will be unavailable during two planned outages this week to facilitate system upgrades and staff training. The service will be unavailable Tuesday, November 29 from 6:00 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. and Wednesday, November 30 from 2:15 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

During these planned outages, residents are reminded to call 911 in case of emergency, 1-866-454-1212 to be connected to the Poison and Drug Information Service, and visit saskhealthauthority.ca. From the site, you can navigate to “Your Health” then the online symptom checker to assist with decisions about your health, as well as general health information topics.