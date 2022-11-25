Allard of Fort Qu’appelle had some choice words when he took home $100,000 on his VIRTUAL BONANZA ticket.



“There was a lot of ‘holy bleeps!’” he explained with a laugh. “The cashier was excited too and helped me call it in right away.”



He purchased his winning ticket from Fort Qu’appelle Scenic Centre at 597 Bay Ave. S in Fort Qu’Appelle on Oct. 21. He discovered his win immediately after.



“I didn’t even play the game; I just scratched the bar code and had store clerk check it,” Allard recalled while claiming his prize.



After calling the prize office and booking his prize claim appointment, he called his wife to share the good news.



“I had to hang up the phone with her because I was just so flipping excited. It took me two days to get down from my high,” he laughed.



Allard said he has a few plans for his recent windfall.



“I’ll probably pay off debt. My son will get some shoes; I’ll get a TV and a new washer and dryer for my family.”



“It’s a lot of money and this can be used for some benefit,” he added.



