Edward A. C. Pilon was born to Noel J. Pilon and Rebecca Pilon (nee Lemire) in Melville, SK.

Ed was a storyteller, an exaggerator, a comic, a dad. He was, “Married to the most beautiful woman in the world.”

Ed was predeceased by his companion, best friend and cherished wife of 46 years, Winnie; his parents; brothers Roch, Leo, Victor and Bernard; sisters Irene Goundry, Yvette Cronk and Mary Pilon; his father- and mother-in-law, Joseph and Johanna Lanigan; sisters- and brothers-in-law Jim (Elaine) Lanigan, Bernice (Eugene) Lavoie, Lorraine (Gerry) Ernewein, Adeline Pilon (Victor), Howard Goundry and Ernie Cronk.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Karen (Michael Atkins) of Brampton, Jayne (Trent Senger) of Saskatoon, Lorraine (Daryl Bazin) of Stony Plain, Michael (Susan Budnik) of Winnipeg, and Leslie (Tania Bomberak) of Melville. Ed leaves six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Saddened to see Ed’s passing are his friends and sisters-in-law Irene Pilon and Esther Pilon, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Ed spent most of his life in Melville. He was a successful businessman and a mentor to many young electricians. Ed’s many friends and colleagues can attest to his impact on their lives.

Ed attended trade school and followed his father and brothers into “Pilon Electric Ltd.” Electrical power was moving through the province, and Ed wired and ran that power into so many farms, schools and businesses that memory fails to remember them all. Ed semi-retired from his electrical career when he and Winnie bought King Koin Laundromat and Dry Cleaners.

While working at St. Peter’s Hospital in 1956, Ed almost fell off his ladder when he saw Winnie. She said yes, and they were married in 1958. With joyful hearts, their union was blessed by having 46 years together.

Ed, an avid fisherman, shared this love with his children and grandchildren. The saddest day in fishing history was when Ed stopped smoking because suddenly the rest of us stopped catching as many fish. Along with fishing, Ed loved camping, and he ingrained within his children a love and respect for nature, in general, and the Canadian outdoors specifically.

Ed loved woodworking, and you would often find him in his shop fine-tuning projects with his wood-of-choice, diamond willow.

Ed was a man of gratitude, strength of purpose, and social responsibility. He was a member of the Melville Kinsmen, where he had interesting adventures and made many new friends. His love of history brought him to the Melville Heritage Museum, where he served for many years. A devout Roman Catholic, Ed was a long-serving member of St. Henry’s Parish. He was active in Social Justice, Eucharistic Ministry, as well as a long-standing member of the Knights of Columbus Council #5201, and a supporter of several missions and inter-Christian charities. One of his fondest memories was the retreats he spent in Lumsden. In Ed’s later years, he found solace and support in his faith as he lost so many dear to him.

You’ll be missed, Dad thanks for all the wonderful memories.

A vigil service was held on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at Matthews Funeral Home, Melville, with Deacon Dave Hudy presiding. Michele Hupaelo provided the music, and Maydie Noel led the Prayers of the Faithful. Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at St. Henry’s Roman Catholic Church, Melville, with the Rev. Fr. Peter Nowak, OMI presiding. Michele Hupaelo led the music, readers were Susan Pilon and Jayne Senger, Eucharistic minister was Michael Pilon. An honour guard was formed by members of the Knights of Columbus. Honorary pallbearers were Allan Pacholko, Davis Hoffman, Roger Pilon, Allan Pilon, Trent Senger and Daryl Bazin, and the urn bearer was Trent Senger. Interment took place in St. Henry’s Parish Cemetery, Melville.

