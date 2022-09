Myles Sanderson was located and taken into police custody near Rosthern, SK at approximately 3:30 p.m. today.

Myles Sanderson was involved in an active investigation relating to multiple homicides which occurred on September 4, 2022, at the James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon.

The Saskatchewan RCMP would like to thank the public for their diligence in providing pertinent information about potential sightings of Myles Sanderson.