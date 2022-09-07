The Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service, in conjunction with the Saskatchewan RCMP and in collaboration with the families of the deceased victims, released the names of the people who died as a result of the September 4, 2022, stabbings on James Smith Cree Nation and in Weldon, Saskatchewan. RCMP stated that they will not be identifying or confirming any relationships of the individuals identified.

Victims Services continues to work closely with Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes and communicate with the families of the deceased and injured victims.

The deceased victims are identified as:

• 23-year-old Thomas Burns of James Smith Cree Nation, Saskatchewan

• 46-year-old Carol Burns of James Smith Cree Nation, Saskatchewan

• 28-year-old Gregory Burns of James Smith Cree Nation, Saskatchewan

• 61-year-old Lydia Gloria Burns of James Smith Cree Nation, Saskatchewan

• 48-year-old Bonnie Burns of James Smith Cree Nation, Saskatchewan

• 66-year-old Earl Burns of James Smith Cree Nation, Saskatchewan

• 49-year-old Lana Head of James Smith Cree Nation, Saskatchewan

• 54-year-old Christian Head of James Smith Cree Nation, Saskatchewan

• 49-year-old Robert Sanderson of James Smith Cree Nation, Saskatchewan

• 78-year-old Wesley Petterson of Weldon, Saskatchewan

The identities of injured persons will not be released. RCMP confirmed one young teen was injured and the remaining injured are all adults. They will not be confirming other specific ages but injured victims encompass both males and females.