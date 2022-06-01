Michael was born in Regina, SK on March 26, 1963 and passed away on Monday, May 23, 2022. He was the youngest child of Frank Denomie and Elizabeth LaFontaine.

Michael was admitted into the Valley View Centre in February of 1970, where he lived until he had the opportunity to transition into a group home in Regina in December of 2018 and be supported by Christian Horizons.

He had the biggest smile and a great sense of humor. Michael will be missed by his family, caring supports, friends and housemates at

Christian Horizons; as well as those who supported him throughout his life at Valley View Centre in Moose Jaw and most recently Christian Horizons.

A special thanks is due to Dr. Jennifer Kuzmicz and Michael’s medical support team at the Pasqua Hospital for all their care and compassion.

A graveside dervice was held at Regina Memorial Gardens, 4001 Victoria Avenue East, Regina, SK.

Online messages of condolence may be left at: www.paragonfuneralservices.com