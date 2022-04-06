It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our mother, gramma and great-gramma, Peggy Matewush (nee Walchuk) on Monday, March 21, 2022 at the age of 92 years.

Predeceased by her parents, John and Lily Walchuk; seven brothers, Karl, Willie, Julius, Edward, Edmond, Wesley and Eugene (Corky); and three sisters, Bernice, Jennie and Agnes. She was also predeceased by her godson, Leon Walchuk in 2020.

Peggy married Walter (Wally) Matewush on July 17, 1954 and enjoyed 58 years of marriage prior to his passing on Sept. 20, 2012. Mom always said that the only mistake Dad made was to not take her with him when he passed.

Peggy is survived by her three children: daughter Wendy Antoniuk (Richard); sons Wayne and Walter; as well as by daughter-in-law, Sheila Tagesen. She is also survived by her grandsons, Todd (Courtney) and Kellen (Erin); and by her great-grandsons, Nate and Coen.

Cremation has taken place, and Peggy's ashes will be scattered as per her wishes. There will be no formal service. In her memory, raise a glass of beer or Fireball Whiskey, tell a joke, smile often, and hug your family and friends.