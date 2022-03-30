It is with sadness we announce that, after a long and successful life, Joan Renouf, age 96 years, of Melville, SK, passed away at the Regina Wascana Grace Hospice on Thursday, March 17, 2022.

Joan was born Aug. 18, 1925, to James and Bessie (nee Foster) Bloomfield in Kamsack, SK. She enjoyed growing up in small-town Saskatchewan, learning to play the piano and especially spending time at Madge Lake. After high school, she took a job in the bank and cared for her mother.

While in Kamsack, Joan met Francis (Frank) Caldwell Renouf. They were married on Feb. 17, 1951, and moved to Melfort, SK, where their first two sons, John and Mike, were born. In 1956, the family relocated to Regina. While waiting for their house to be finished, Joan spent the summer in Kamsack where their third son, Rhys, was born.

While managing a busy household with three children, Joan returned to university and obtained her teacher’s certificate. Several years later, she returned to university and completed her Bachelor of Education degree, specializing in Library Sciences. Joan taught Grade 6 in the Regina school system for several years until she and Frank relocated to Melville in 1977. She then found her calling as the resource librarian at the Ituna School.

Joan was able to share many great memories at Madge Lake with her family over the years. In the early 1980s, she and Frank built a cottage at Child’s Lake, MB, where they shared many enjoyable days.

Throughout her life, Joan enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, playing cards (especially bridge), cooking, the great outdoors (especially a picnic “Food tastes better outside, don’t you think so?”) and dogs. Oh, how she loved dogs! Joan shared a passion for education with Frank; together they established education funds for their grandchildren to assist them in pursuing their post-secondary educations.

Joan was predeceased by her parents, her husband, Frank, and elder sister Lenore (Lorie) Janz of Troy, New York. She is survived by her sons: John, Mike (Gay) and Rhys (Delaine); seven grandchildren: James (Carolyn), Michael, Scott (Elyse), Conor (Aubrey), Carlin (Dana), Madeleine and Sean; and four great-grandchildren: Josephine, Gabrielle, Jude and Everest. Mom/Nana will be deeply missed by her family.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Eshawesh, the staff at Caleb Village, Melville, the staff at Harbor Landing Village, Regina, the staff on Ward 4B, Regina Pasqua Hospital, and the staff of the Wascana Grace Hospice.

The family will hold a celebration of her life at a later date, along with interment in the Melville City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either Doctors Without Borders or to the Francis Caldwell Renouf Undergraduate Bursary through the University of Saskatchewan, College of Medicine. For information on making memorial donations, visit Joan’s memorial page at matthewsfuneralhome.ca

Arrangements are entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home, Melville.