Russian troops invaded Ukraine on February 24 and since that time there has been a global response supporting Ukraine’s defense of its borders. This includes Canadians who are finding ways to express their desire for peace on behalf of Ukrainians.

The provincial government stated last week that it will accept an unlimited number of Ukrainian refugees and anticipates they will find a welcoming environment in Saskatchewan communities. Rallies across the province demonstrate that this expectation is well-founded.

One such gathering took place in Indian Head last weekend. Two-dozen community members met peacefully in front of Memorial Hall on Sunday afternoon, carrying blue and yellow posters with statements such as, “Stop War” and “We Stand with Ukraine.”

Jani Francis, one of the organizers for the rally, said it was important to give local residents a chance to voice their support for the Ukrainian people.

“We want to support the people in Ukraine, to stand for peace, to demonstrate to young people that our voices matter, and to mentor young people in the freedoms of Canada that we can demonstrate and rally because we are in a free democracy,” Francis told Grasslands News prior to the rally.

Supporters discussed family backgrounds and the situation in Ukraine as they walked around the cenotaph, which honors soldiers from another war. One of the women showed Francis a yellow handkerchief bearing the words “Ogryzlo Family Reunion, 1992.” Struggling to keep her composure she shared that relatives are still living in Ukraine and although she is not closely acquainted with them it is still difficult.

“[Putin’s] threatened all of us,” she said. “I don’t know these family, but they are there. God help them.”

Following the rally at the Town Hall, several people moved indoors to St. Andrews United Church where Howie Rennebohm led a prayer service for peace in Ukraine.

“It is in times of trouble that we need God most, in this time of uncertainty let us cry out to God,” Rennebohm said. “Let’s take action in this crisis facing Ukraine to the absolute best of our abilities, donating to charities, saying prayers, and coming together in order to pray on behalf of the Ukrainian people.”

Others spoke along a similar line during the service. Before praying for the leaders and civilians involved in the conflict, Rev. Koshy David stated, “Pray for Ukraine; they are standing alone military-wise but the whole world stands with them.”

At the rally and the prayer service people were offered another way to display their solidarity with the Ukrainian people. Individuals could submit a donation to St. Andrew’s United Church, receive a charitable tax receipt, and the church will in turn forward all the donations to the Canada-Ukraine Foundation. The national charitable foundation was established several years ago to represent Ukrainian interests in Canada and is currently collecting funds to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine.