On Monday, March 14th, a public hearing will be held in Council Chambers beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The purpose of the public hearing is to provide residents of Kipling with the opportunity to voice their opinions about two Discretionary Use Development Applications which have been received by the town.

The first application is for the construction of a commercial addition in the Light Industrial District (900 Main Street) which will be used as a cannabis retail outlet.

According to chief administrative officer (CAO) Gail Dakue, cannabis retail outlets are discretionary uses under Zoning Bylaw 9-2013 in the Downtown Commercial, Highway Commercial or Light Industrial districts.

“When the retail sale of cannabis was made legal, council held both a public meeting and a community survey to hear the community’s input on the matter. Public opinion concerning this was split 50-50 at that time.

So, under Zoning Bylaw 9-2013 this type of development was made a Discretionary Use in the Downtown Commercial, Highway Commercial or Light Industrial areas. This mean that a retail cannabis outlet could go there if council approves it.

However, before council will approve such a development application, it must be publicly advertised. Council will also hear public submission on the proposed development at the public hearing next week before making their decision.

Dakue says that while this is not the first time that a retail cannabis outlet has been proposed for Kipling, it is the first time that such a proposal has reached this stage.

“There were a couple of proposals for other such outlets that were heard. But a cannabis retail outlet must receive SLGA approval before a Development Application can be submitted. This is the first time that a proposal like this has gotten to the Development Application stage.”

Council will also hear submissions regarding a Development Application for the construction of a residential garage at #301 2nd Street. The applicant proposes to build an 840 sq. ft. garage, which is over the allowable 720 sq. ft. under Zoning Bylaw 9-2013.

As Dakue points out, “We’ve had Development Applications for garages which would exceed 840 sq. ft. before. But such a development is discretionary use as well. So, this Development Application must also be advertised, and Council will hear any submission on this at the same public hearing.”

Dakue says that anyone wishing to express their opinion on either of these Development Applications can do so in-person or through a written submission.

“If somebody wishes to provide a written submission for council’s consideration, it must be submitted by 9 a.m. on Thursday, March 10th. Council will hear all persons who are present at the public hearing who wish to speak on either of these Development Applications.

“Any written submissions received will be read verbatim at the public hearing unless the submitter is present at the hearing and wishes to speak.”

Any questions regarding these Development Applications can be directed to Gail Dakue (CAO) at 306-736-2515 or by email at kiptown@sasktel.net.