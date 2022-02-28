Canora resident Alicia Brass was awarded a staggering $811,843.81 after winning the grand jackpot on Vault Breaker at the Lunn Hotel on February 16.

“I knew I won but I didn’t realize how much I won. I just cashed out,” said Brass. “I only realized what I won when my boss pointed it out to me.”

“It was a lot to take in,” Brass continued, laughing. “I was shaking at the time.”

The winner said she has a couple of plans for her windfall, including buying a house, sharing with her family and putting some of the money into savings.

Vault Breaker is a wide-area progressive that links 4,200 VLTs located in approximately 570 sites in 270 communities across the province. There are three mystery jackpot tiers: the province-wide grand jackpot has a minimum value of $500,000 and pays out before it hits $1.5 million, the regional major jackpot has a minimum value of $5,000 and pays out before it hits $25,000, and the local site jackpot minimum is $100 and pays out before hitting $500. Any of the three jackpot tiers can be awarded when a patron plays Vault Breaker.

The province-wide jackpot has awarded $19,206,571.26 to 20 winners since June 2017. Vault Breaker’s province-wide grand jackpot has now been reset to $500,000.