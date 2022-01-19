It is with heavy hearts that the family of Jerry Molnar announces his passing on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 at the age of 57.

Jerry married Kim (Schwitzer) on July 12, 1991. His busy life started when he became the proud business owner of Minute Muffler in Melville. New ventures began when they decided to move from Melville to the Banner Hall community two years later. From there life got even busier. A house and shop to build, pastures needing fencing, corrals and chutes being set up to manage the herd of buffalo he so enjoyed raising. Thirty years of working, tagging, vaccinating and watching the calves grow was so rewarding to him. Jerry and Kim enjoyed attending various bison shows and sales all over Canada and the US where they won countless awards.

Jerry was always busy doing something. He was a jack of all trades. He could fix anything. The challenges of work never stopped him. He loved living on the farm.

But his most precious pieces of work were his two children, Payton and Leyden. He always made time for them whether it be quadding, hunting, putting loud pipes on their trucks or fixing on all the old vehicles, especially the 1956 Ford truck him and Payton rebuilt together.

Jerry had a knack for selling things. He loved buying and selling whatever he came across, especially vehicles and garage sale-ing with Kim was one of his most favorite things to do.

Jerry had a love for hockey, playing it in his younger years to watching it in his later years. 80s rock music – there just was no better era of music to grow up in – AC/DC was a favourite. Cooking was a passion of Jerry’s combined with either a beer in one hand or a whisky and water in the other. One more passion was his love for chocolate. Not a day went by without it. Regular visits from the neighbors were enjoyed ALL of the time. One last thing! Jerry never missed saying the “F” word in many of his conversations and everyone knew him for that.

Predeceased by his parents, Theodore and Martha; sister, Cynde Reid.

Jerry leaves to cherish his memory: his loving wife, Kim; his daughter, Payton (Dallas); his son, Leyden; brother, Mark (Grace) – children, Tyson, Tirrell and Karson; brother, Aaron – children, Mason, Austin and Janaye; brother-in-law, Keith Reid – children, Jennifer and Nathan; brother-in-law, Trent Schwitzer – his daughter Amanda; god children, Jennifer Pady, Janaye Molnar, Amanda Schwitzer and Karlin Krieger; in-laws, Allen and Lauretta Schwitzer.

The funeral mass was celebrated on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 from St. Henry’s Roman Catholic Church with Father Andrew Sowa as the Celebrant.

He will forever be missed and never forgotten.

Arrangements were by Bailey’s Funeral and Cremation Care, Melville.