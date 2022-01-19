It is with very heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Dorothy Eileen Derby

(Piller) on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. Dorothy was born on Nov. 7, 1940 in Grenfell, SK.

She was predeceased by her mother Helen and father, George Piller; and her sister, Donna (Dick) Erickson.

Dorothy is survived by her siblings, Diane, Dallas and Dale; loving husband, Roger of 61 years; and their three children, Shawn (Karen), Rhonda (Terrylynn) and Julie (Todd); six grandchildren, Schenley (James), Mark (Kailee), Nolan (Melissa), Leigh (Kiefer), Jiness (Caleb) and Caelyn; two great-grandchildren, Zane and Hailey. Also, one very special fur companion, Zeke!

Dorothy loved to garden, cook and kept the cleanest home ever! She enjoyed dancing, attending Polka Fests with Roger and their many polka dancing friends. She loved old time music!

She was raised on a farm north of Grenfell in the Lacaine school district and had many fond memories of sleigh riding down the Qu’Appelle Valley hill. Her favourite time was when she was together with family. She instilled the importance of hard work and having a balanced life – work hard and play even harder.

Before retiring she was employed at Lindale School in Moose Jaw where she extended her care and compassion for children, always watching out for those needing extra attention. She and Roger enjoyed over 30 years of retirement spending lots of time with family, friends and traveling.

Very special thank you to the kind staff at the Pasqua Hospital (4A) and all of the caring angels at the Regina Wascana Grace Hospice.

A Celebration of Dorothy’s Life will be held in the spring, her favourite time of year. Details will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Regina Wascana Grace Hospice, 50 Angus Road, Regina SK S4R 8P6. Family and friends are invited to view the online obituary and tributes page at www.reginafuneralhome.ca

Arrangements entrusted to Regina Funeral Home and Cemetery 306-789-8850.