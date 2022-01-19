Colleen A. Nelson of Whitewood, Sask. passed away Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 at the Whitewood Nursing Home, at the age of 77 years, with family by her side.

Colleen had polio and battled cancer and post-polio as she grew older.

Colleen was born on July 22, 1944, to Neville and Clara Quibell in Saskatoon, Sask. She attended school in Saskatoon until she met Merle Nelson. They moved to the Whitewood area where they farmed and spent their lives together. Colleen also worked as a cook. She was a good wife, mother, and grandmother.

Colleen leaves to cherish her memory: her husband Merle; sons, Warren (Pam) and Wesley; foster children, Belinda (Germain), Lavina and Jhaik Windy Hair; and her grandchildren.

Colleen is predeceased by her parents, Clara and Nevelle; brothers, Arnold, Bruce and Sid; and sister Ruby.

A visitation was held Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 from 1 to 2 p.m. from Peter Carscadden Funeral Chapel, Esterhazy. A graveside funeral service followed from St. Luke’s Cemetery in the Qu’Appelle Valley with Joe Cornforth presiding. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

If so desired, donations in memory of Colleen may be made to the Moose Mountain Church of Christ, Kenosee Lake.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.pcarscaddenfs.ca

Peter Carscadden Funeral Service, Esterhazy, SK in care of arrangements, 306-745-3304.