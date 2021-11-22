Health Canada has now approved the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine for use in five to 11 year olds and more than 112,000 doses of the vaccine are expected to arrive in Saskatchewan within days, enough to immunize every child in that age group. Parent or guardian consent will be required.

“This is welcome news for families that want the protection that immunization provides for their children against serious disease,” Health Minister Paul Merriman said. “The immunization of this age cohort will also help to reduce transmission of the virus and ensure that children can continue to enjoy their friends and activities.”

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) will offer the pediatric vaccines across the province in 221 clinics in 141 communities. A variety of clinics will be offered, including walk-in, booked appointments and extended hours for added convenience. Vaccinations will also be available for five to 11 year olds from Indigenous Services Canada (ISC), Northern Inter-Tribal Health Authority (NITHA) and participating pharmacies.

Clinics will also be delivered in more than 100 schools with a focus on ensuring parent or guardian attendance to support the children. Information on in-school clinics will be shared with parents and students directly.

Information on locations of participating pharmacies will be updated at www.Saskatchewan.ca/COVID19-vaccine when the pharmacies have received their supply of pediatric vaccine.

According to the Public Health Agency of Canada, children under 12 years now account for the highest number of new COVID-19 infections. Clinical trials showed children five to 11 years old had very good immune responses to the vaccine with 90.7 per cent efficacy when they received two doses at least 21 days apart. The optimal interval between doses is eight weeks. However, families may choose to receive the second dose as early as 21 days after the initial dose.

More information, including details on the vaccine safety, after care and frequently asked questions is available at www.Saskatchewan.ca/COVID19-vaccine.