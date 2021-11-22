The Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL), along with SaskTel, have announced the broadcast dates for SaskTel Game of the Month. The broadcasts will begin in November and continue throughout the remainder of the 2021/2022 SJHL regular season.

November’s Game of the Month with feature the Melville Millionaires vs. the Melfort Mustangs, from Melfort’s Northern Lights Palace on November 24th, 2021. December’s Game of the Month will spotlight the Kindersley Klippers vs. the Humboldt Broncos, from Humboldt’s Elgar Peterson Arena on December 14th, 2021. January’s Game of the Month will present the Notre Dame Hounds vs. the Yorkton Terriers, from Yorkton’s Westland Arena on January 18th, 2022. February’s Game of the Month will feature the Battlefords North Stars vs. the Estevan Bruins, from Estevan’s Affinity Place on February 15th, 2022.

Each Game of the Month will be available LIVE on SaskTel maxTV on channel 49 and 349. For maxTV Stream customers these games will be available on channel 49. Fans can also relive the action from these games by watching them On Demand after their original air date.

Bill Chow President of the SJHL, stated “We are excited to continue our partnership with SaskTel. The broadcasting of Game of the Month and the Showcase has provided the league with a fantastic opportunity to promote players to scouts and fans of the SJHL. With SaskTel broadcasts, the SJHL has been able to attract a larger audience throughout the regular season.”

“SaskTel is proud to once again be the sponsor of the SJHL Game of the Month,” said Doug Burnett, SaskTel President and CEO. “Some of the best junior hockey in the country is right here in Saskatchewan, and whether you’re at home or on the go, SaskTel will keep you connected to the game.”

Available in over 380 communities combined, SaskTel maxTV and maxTV Stream reaches hockey fans in Saskatchewan. Plus, with the maxTV app, SJHL fans will be able to take all the action with them wherever they go.