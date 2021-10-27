Allan Leslie Churchman passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at St. Paul Lutheran Home in Melville, SK, at the age of 94 years.

Allan was born on Oct. 12, 1927, at Ellisboro to Ernest and Lillian (nee Halls) Churchman. At the age of 14 years, Allan was sent to a neighbour’s farm to work to help support the family. Later in life, he worked as a truck driver, mechanic, town maintenance and helped on a farm.

Allan was predeceased by his wife, Mary; his parents, Ernest Arthur and Lillian Churchman; brothers Bill, Ernie, Herb and Bob; sisters Hazel and Lillian; stepdaughter Eleanor Herndier; granddaughter Sherry Krupski and great-great-grandchild Rhett Loveridge. He leaves to cherish his memory: his three stepdaughters, Carol (Glen) Baber (Blaine, Laura and Chardelle); Connie (Glen) Herndier (Crystal, Darren and Jamie); Corrine (Darrell) Krupski (Shaun, Curtis and Jody); and Eleanor’s husband, Warren Herndier; as well as a number of great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and sister-in-law Lauretta Churchman.

A graveside service was held for Allan on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in the Lemberg and District Cemetery, Lemberg, with the Rev. Brian Mee officiating.

Arrangements were entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home, Melville.