On September 28, 2021 at approximately 11:30 a.m., Broadview RCMP and Combined Traffic Service Saskatchewan officers were dispatched to a report of a stolen vehicle driving eastbound on Highway #1. The vehicle was connected to a Regina Police Service investigation including charges of kidnapping.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but it fled. As a result of further investigation, a residence was searched on Ochapowace First Nation. A male suspect was arrested without incident. Two firearms and a machete were located and seized.

As a result of investigation, 29-year old Tyler Lavallee of Regina, SK is charged with:

• 2 counts, insecure storage of a firearm, Section 86(2), Criminal Code

• 2 counts, possession of a restricted weapon, Section 92(1), Criminal Code

• 1 count, unlicensed possession of a restricted firearm, Section 91(1), Criminal Code

• 1 count, unlicensed possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition, Section 95, Criminal Code

• 1 count, possession of a restricted weapon knowing it was obtained by the commission of an offence, Section 96, Criminal Code

• 9 counts, possession of a weapon while prohibited, Section 117.01(1), Criminal Code

• 1 count, operate a conveyance while prohibited, Section 320.24, Criminal Code

• 1 count, dangerous operation of a conveyance, Section 320.13(1), Criminal Code

• 1 count, fail to stop for peace officer, Section 320.17, Criminal Code

These charges are in relation to the investigation on Highway #1 and at the residence on Ochapowace First Nation. Lavallee also faces charges from the Regina Police Service investigation.

On Saturday, August 28, 2021, at approximately 12:20 a.m., Regina police were stopped in the northbound lanes of Lewvan Drive between 7th Avenue and 4th Avenue on an unrelated matter. A crash was heard and police could see that a collision occurred between two vehicles in the intersection of 7th Avenue and Lewvan Drive, and one of the drivers exit a vehicle and flee the scene.

Police attended the scene and attended the driver who remained. Investigation determined that the driver who remained was southbound on Lewvan Drive passing through a green light when the other vehicle entered the intersection against a red light.

Initial efforts to locate the suspect who fled were unsuccessful. A search of the abandoned vehicle revealed a firearm. Investigation led to the identity of a 29 year-old male who was found to be in breach of a court ordered driving prohibition as well as three firearms prohibitions. He was also found to be the subject of a Canada-wide warrant for breach of statutory release. The Regina Police Service issued a warrant for his arrest.

On September 5, 2021, police were dispatched to the 2100 block of Smith Street for the report of a firearms offence. Information received was that a male in a vehicle pulled up to another vehicle, and demanded the driver, a 28 year-old female, get out of the car, threatening her. He then forced her into his vehicle, threatened a witness with a firearm, and drove away. The female was later located by police, but the suspect, determined through investigation to be the subject of the aforementioned warrant, was not located.

On September 21, 2021, police were dispatched to the 2100 block of Smith Street for an assist citizen call for service over concern for the safety of a female who was with a male in possession of a firearm. Police arrived at the residence, and before police could perform a welfare check, a male exited from the residence into a parking lot. Police observed a vehicle leave the parking lot, and identified the driver as the 29 year-old wanted male. Police activated emergency equipment and attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the vehicle drove away. Police did not follow due to volume of vehicles and pedestrians.

On September 28, a police operation involving multiple RCMP detachments led by Broadview RCMP led to the arrest of Lavellee.

In relation to August 28, 2021 events, Lavallee is charged with:

• Fail to stop or remain [CC 320.16(1)]]; and

• Operate Conveyance Contrary to Prohibition Order [CC 320.18(1)]

• Unauthorized Posession of a Prohibited Device in a Motor Vehicle [CC 94(1)(a)(ii)];

• Careless Storage of Firearm [CC 86(2)];

• Possession of a Restricted Firearm with Ammunition [CC 95(1)(A)]

• 3X Possess Firearm contrary to prohibition order [CC 117.01(1)]; and

• 3X Possess Ammunition contrary to prohibition order [CC 117.01(1)].

In relation to September 5, 2021 events:

• Kidnapping [CC 279(1)(A)];

• Use of Imitation Firearm During Commission of Indictable Offence [CC 85(2)(A)]

• Uttering Threats [CC 264.1(1)(A)].

In relation to September 21, 2021:

• Flight From Peace Officer [CC 320.17].

Lavallee made his first appearance in Provincial Court on these charges on September 29, 2021. He will appear in court on the Broadview RCMP charges on October 8, 2021 at 2 p.m. in Regina.