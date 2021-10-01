On September 29, 2021, shortly after 9 p.m., Moosomin RCMP received multiple complaints of an adult male driving a truck around the town of Moosomin in a reckless manner. As officers were en route to respond, they were flagged down by an individual who reported to have been assaulted by the same adult male. The individual indicated the male had rammed their vehicle with his truck before leaving the scene.

As officers drove through town, they located the truck outside of a business. The male exited the business and pointed a weapon in the direction of police.

The male walked across the street towards a residence, verbalized threats towards police and an adult male who had exited the house. The male with the weapon then discharged it in the direction of the other adult male; he was not struck or injured.

The male suspect got back into his truck, left and then drove back again to the same residence, damaging multiple vehicles and other property. The male drove towards one of the officers on scene. The officer was able to avoid being struck by the truck. The truck then crashed into a boulevard, disabling it.

The male exited the truck and was arrested. One of the officers and the male suspect received what were described as minor injuries.

A crossbow was seized at the scene.

As a result of investigation, 44-year-old Donald Bleau of Moosomin, SK, has been charged with the following:

• Attempt murder, Section 239(1)(b), CC

• Assault, Section 266, Criminal Code of Canada (CC)

• Commit assault by using or threatening to use a weapon, Section 267(a), CC

• Assault peace officer, Section 270(2), CC

• Utter threat to cause bodily harm, Section 264.1(1)(a), CC

• Resist arrest, Section 129(a), CC

• Operate a conveyance in a manner dangerous to the public, Section 320.13(1), CC

• Operate a conveyance while impaired by alcohol, Section 320.14(1)(a), CC

• Possess weapon for a purpose dangerous to the public, Section 88(2), CC

• 6 counts, Commit mischief exceeding $5,000, Section 430(3), CC

• Commit assault by pointing a weapon, Section 267(a), CC

• Possess firearm without a licence to possess it, Section 91(1), CC

He will make his first appearance in Regina Provincial Court today at 2 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

Moosomin RCMP are requesting anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact the Moosomin RCMP by calling 306-435-3361. Information can be submitted anonymously through CrimeStoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submitting a tip online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com.