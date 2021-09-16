PVSD teepee - The teepee painted with PVSD logos is a tangible symbol of reconciliation efforts. Left to right, are Luc Lerminiaux, PVSD Director; Delphine Agecoutay; Elder Robert Bellegarde; Mike Embury, PVSD Superintendent of Education.

Teepees were raised at the former Lebret Residential School site last week. One teepee was painted with the Prairie Valley School Division (PVSD) logo and is a tangible symbol of reconciliation efforts.A Catholic priest named Joseph Hugonard founded the Lebret Indian Industrial Residential School in 1884. It was also known by other names: Qu’Appelle School, […]

