Home Fort Times Fort Times News Over 40 years for Terry Fox run – jogging across the nation
For over 40 years, the annual Terry Fox Run has become a fall tradition in Canada. More than 650 communities, big and small, fundraise for cancer research on this day, a day that gives communities the chance to come together to celebrate the impact they can have as a force for good.The story that began […]
» To read the full story, you will need a subscription. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to proceed.