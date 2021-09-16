Home Fort Times Fort Times News Family fun at Kat’s Arcade opens for business in Grenfell
Youth and families have a new entertainment option in Grenfell. Kat’s Arcade, located on the corner of Desmond Street and Wolseley Avenue, is open for business.After Belinda Chutskoff-Beutler’s son Katlin died tragically in a motorcycle accident, her younger son Kearan suggested starting something in town for kids. Since Katlin liked playing video games, the family […]
