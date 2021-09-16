New arcade in Grenfell - Belinda Chutskoff-Beutler (second from left) recently opened an arcade in Grenfell with her husband Brian Beutler (left), daughter Shakara (far right), and son Kearan (front). The venue is called “Kat’s Arcade” in memory of Belinda’s older son Katlin who died in a motorcycle accident.

Youth and families have a new entertainment option in Grenfell. Kat’s Arcade, located on the corner of Desmond Street and Wolseley Avenue, is open for business.After Belinda Chutskoff-Beutler’s son Katlin died tragically in a motorcycle accident, her younger son Kearan suggested starting something in town for kids. Since Katlin liked playing video games, the family […]

» To read the full story, you will need a subscription. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to proceed.

Previous articlePVSD teepee joins First Nation to promote healing
Next articleBell rededicated at Jacob Bear Community Church

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR