Missionary Pastor Brig Judy retires Sunday, Sept. 12 was an emotional day at Jacob Bear Community Church. The members were bidding adieu to missionary pastor, Brig Judy and his wife Christine.The congregation was also dedicating the church bell that had been rehung.The church at Kahkewsitahaw First Nation dates back more than a century. Presbyterian missionary […]
