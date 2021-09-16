Find victory against Yorkton Terrier rivals - SJHL After a couple of relatively easy preseason victories, it was back to earth for the Melville Millionaires who faced off in a couple of contests with the always tough Humboldt Broncos in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL).Melville Millionaires 1 at Humboldt Broncos 6 (Sept. 11)The Mils […]