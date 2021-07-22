Home Fort Times Fort Times Sports Keaton Kreklewich takes first place in Moose Jaw
This year Golf Saskatchewan got back into the swing of things with a debut youth event known as the “Junior Junior” Provincial tournament. It was held on July 13th and 14th at the Hillcrest Golf Club in Moose Jaw. Nine-year-old Keaton Kreklewich of Melville came out to shine winning first place in the nine and […]
» To read the full story, you will need a subscription. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to proceed.