Home Fort Times Fort Times News $1 million in upgrades for Rexentre
Refrigeration, mechanical and HVAC being upgraded Work on $930,000 worth of renovations to the Rexentre in Fort Qu’Appelle are expected to begin next month. The refrigeration and mechanical heating ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system will be replaced. Improvements will also be made to the dressing rooms and repairs to plumbing and the electrical system […]
» To read the full story, you will need a subscription. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to proceed.