The Town of Fort Qu’Appelle has spent close to $35,000 on legal fees since January without any detailed explanation of what advice was needed or any breakdown of why the payments were made.By comparison, the City of Melville, which is twice the size of Fort Qu’Appelle, has set aside $40,000 for legal advice this year […]
